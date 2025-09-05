Ajmer: Families wait for rescue on rooftops after pond embankment

No lives lost; temporary shelter set up

Thanks to early warnings, officials evacuated 80 homes in time—no lives were lost.

Rescue teams used tractors to get people out and set up a temporary shelter at a government school.

The next day, locals protested for compensation and pointed out poor maintenance of the embankment.

Officials are surveying damage door-to-door; District Collector Lok Bandhu promised help will reach affected families soon.