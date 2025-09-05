Ajmer: Families wait for rescue on rooftops after pond embankment
Late on September 4, heavy rain caused the Boraj pond embankment near Ajmer to give way, flooding neighborhoods like Swastik Nagar and Bharat Nagar.
Water reached waist- to chest-deep levels, prompting residents to flee to rooftops for safety, damaging at least 100 homes and forcing families to wait for rescue above ground.
Infrastructure took a major hit as walls collapsed and foundations eroded.
No lives lost; temporary shelter set up
Thanks to early warnings, officials evacuated 80 homes in time—no lives were lost.
Rescue teams used tractors to get people out and set up a temporary shelter at a government school.
The next day, locals protested for compensation and pointed out poor maintenance of the embankment.
Officials are surveying damage door-to-door; District Collector Lok Bandhu promised help will reach affected families soon.