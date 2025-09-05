Soy chunks to replace eggs in Karnataka hospitals' meals

Doctors warn of nutritional impact on patients

The state's health minister says patients will receive nutritious food and improved hygiene thanks to ISKCON's experience.

But some doctors and nutritionists worry that soy isn't as nutritious or easily absorbed as eggs—especially important since nearly 40% of kids in Karnataka are stunted.

Critics also argue this decision reflects social and religious preferences more than patient needs, warning it could hurt nutrition for those who need it most.