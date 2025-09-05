Next Article
Soy chunks to replace eggs in Karnataka hospitals' meals
Karnataka has announced a pilot project to serve soy chunks instead of eggs to patients at three government hospitals in Bengaluru.
The move comes after ISKCON, known for its large-scale vegetarian meal programs, got the contract to supply food—meaning menus now follow vegetarian guidelines.
Doctors warn of nutritional impact on patients
The state's health minister says patients will receive nutritious food and improved hygiene thanks to ISKCON's experience.
But some doctors and nutritionists worry that soy isn't as nutritious or easily absorbed as eggs—especially important since nearly 40% of kids in Karnataka are stunted.
Critics also argue this decision reflects social and religious preferences more than patient needs, warning it could hurt nutrition for those who need it most.