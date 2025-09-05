Next Article
Kashmir floods: Water levels drop; no new breaches reported
Kashmir is finally seeing some relief as floodwaters in the Jhelum and other rivers have dropped below danger levels, thanks to a break in the rain.
Spots like Sangam and Ram Munshibagh are looking safer now, but everyone's still keeping an eye out just in case.
Evacuations continue where needed
While most areas are improving, a few places are still above safe water marks—though thankfully, no new breaches have popped up.
The government's not letting its guard down: evacuations continue where needed (like Naidkhun Harnag), schools remain closed for safety, and efforts to restore services and reconnect affected regions are ongoing.
With mostly dry weather ahead, conditions are expected to improve further.