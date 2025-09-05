Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh visarjan: Hindus, Muslims to share sweets again

This year, an electrically operated raft will be used

One special stop along the route is Byculla's Hindustani Masjid, where since the 1980s, Muslim community members have welcomed the idol with flowers, and sweets are shared between Hindus and Muslims—a real show of Mumbai's unity.

This year's immersion is also getting an upgrade: an electrically operated raft will help ensure a smooth and respectful farewell at the beach.