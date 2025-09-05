Next Article
Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh visarjan: Hindus, Muslims to share sweets again
Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh festival, started by Koli fishermen and traders back in 1934, still draws huge crowds every year.
The massive Visarjan procession—managed by around 35 organizers and over 1,200 volunteers—takes the idol on a citywide journey from Parel to Girgaon Chowpatty for its final sea immersion.
This year, an electrically operated raft will be used
One special stop along the route is Byculla's Hindustani Masjid, where since the 1980s, Muslim community members have welcomed the idol with flowers, and sweets are shared between Hindus and Muslims—a real show of Mumbai's unity.
This year's immersion is also getting an upgrade: an electrically operated raft will help ensure a smooth and respectful farewell at the beach.