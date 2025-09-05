Next Article
Tranexamic acid, metoclopramide linked to serious side effects: What to know
India's top drug safety body just issued alerts for Tranexamic Acid and Metoclopramide—two commonly prescribed medicines.
After reviewing recent reports, the authorities are warning about some serious side effects.
Tranexamic acid, metoclopramide now linked to these risks
Tranexamic Acid, often used to stop bleeding, is now linked to nasal congestion.
Metoclopramide, which helps with nausea and tummy issues, has been tied to rapid heart rate—a risk that could lead to bigger heart problems if ignored.
IPC asks doctors, patients to be vigilant
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission wants everyone—doctors and patients—to watch out for these side effects and report anything unusual through official channels.
It's all about making meds safer for everyone in India.