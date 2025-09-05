Next Article
Kerala couple found dead at home, son couldn't reach them
A heartbreaking case from Pathanamthitta, Kerala: 65-year-old Reghunath and his wife Sudha (61) were found dead at their home on Friday.
Their son, who lives in Aluva, Ernakulam district, got worried when he couldn't reach them and asked a relative to check in—sadly, that's when the bodies were discovered.
Police say Sudha was found behind the house and Reghunath was in a storeroom.
Reghunath may have stabbed Sudha before taking his own life
Investigators believe Reghunath may have stabbed Sudha before taking his own life, possibly due to ongoing family issues.
The police have started an official inquiry and will be conducting post-mortems to learn more.
It's a tough reminder to check in on loved ones and reach out if you notice something's off.