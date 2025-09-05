Kerala couple found dead at home, son couldn't reach them India Sep 05, 2025

A heartbreaking case from Pathanamthitta, Kerala: 65-year-old Reghunath and his wife Sudha (61) were found dead at their home on Friday.

Their son, who lives in Aluva, Ernakulam district, got worried when he couldn't reach them and asked a relative to check in—sadly, that's when the bodies were discovered.

Police say Sudha was found behind the house and Reghunath was in a storeroom.