Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai Police deploys 21,000 personnel for immersions

AI, drones, and CCTVs to keep things in check

Mumbai's going high-tech this time: AI will help manage traffic routes, while drones and 10,000 CCTV cameras will keep an eye on the crowds (but sorry—no private drones allowed).

Lifeguards are also posted at beaches and lakes where idols are immersed.

With around 6,500 community idols and 175,000 household ones heading for immersion at 205 artificial lakes, as well as various beaches and other water bodies across the city, these measures are intended to help keep the festivities peaceful.