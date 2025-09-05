Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai Police deploys 21,000 personnel for immersions
For this year's Ganesh Chaturthi finale, Mumbai Police are rolling out over 21,000 personnel citywide to keep things safe and smooth during idol immersions.
The team includes top brass and is backed by special forces, bomb squads, and quick response teams.
It's a big show of coordination with the city authorities to make sure everyone can celebrate without worry.
AI, drones, and CCTVs to keep things in check
Mumbai's going high-tech this time: AI will help manage traffic routes, while drones and 10,000 CCTV cameras will keep an eye on the crowds (but sorry—no private drones allowed).
Lifeguards are also posted at beaches and lakes where idols are immersed.
With around 6,500 community idols and 175,000 household ones heading for immersion at 205 artificial lakes, as well as various beaches and other water bodies across the city, these measures are intended to help keep the festivities peaceful.