Next Article
Bhakra Dam's water level drops just below danger mark
Good news for Punjab—Bhakra Dam's water level has dropped just below the danger mark, bringing some relief to districts like Ropar, Tarn Taran, and Ferozepur that have faced heavy flooding lately.
On September 5, the level stood at 1,678.6 feet (about 1.4 feet under the critical limit), thanks to less rain and lower inflow.
Flow at Harike has also fallen sharply
With less water flowing into the dam and steady outflow, flood risks downstream are going down.
The flow at Harike—where two major rivers meet—has also fallen sharply, making things safer for now.
Officials are keeping a close eye as more rain is expected soon and are working to strengthen embankments just in case.