How Punjab's floods threaten India's food security
Punjab is dealing with its worst floods in decades, and it's hitting India's food supply hard.
All 23 districts have been affected, with nearly three lakh acres of farmland underwater.
Since Punjab produces 40% of India's Basmati exports and 12% of all rice grown in the country, losing up to 25% of the Basmati crop could put extra pressure on the Public Distribution System (PDS).
Farmers face uphill battle
The floods have made existing issues like soil erosion and pest outbreaks even tougher for farmers. There's now more demand for pesticides—right when there's already a shortage.
Experts say poor canal upkeep and lack of flood prep made things worse.
As the water goes down, we'll get a clearer picture of just how much damage has been done.
Need for better infrastructure
This disaster highlights how urgently Punjab needs better infrastructure and smarter water management.
Without real changes, both local farmers and India's food security will keep facing big risks every time extreme weather hits.