India plans to equip IAF with lasers, AI, and drones
India has unveiled a big-picture, 15-year roadmap to modernize the Indian Air Force (IAF).
The plan is all about making the IAF future-ready, with more than 200 weapon systems and emerging technologies—think AI-powered systems, smart drones, space-based operations, and next-gen energy weapons.
Focus on real-time intelligence and defense against threats
Get ready for stealthy supersonic drones (over 100 of them), high-altitude satellites that act like eyes in the sky, and powerful lasers for precision strikes, along with electromagnetic weapons for disruption.
The goal: secure real-time intelligence and defend against everything from missiles to swarms of hostile drones.
Push for self-reliance in defense sector
This isn't just about shiny new gear. India wants to build more of this tech at home and get private companies involved—so it's a push for self-reliance too.
If you're into tech or defense trends, this is one of those moments where the future starts looking a lot closer.