India plans to equip IAF with lasers, AI, and drones

Get ready for stealthy supersonic drones (over 100 of them), high-altitude satellites that act like eyes in the sky, and powerful lasers for precision strikes, along with electromagnetic weapons for disruption. The goal: secure real-time intelligence and defend against everything from missiles to swarms of hostile drones.

Push for self-reliance in defense sector

This isn't just about shiny new gear. India wants to build more of this tech at home and get private companies involved—so it's a push for self-reliance too.

If you're into tech or defense trends, this is one of those moments where the future starts looking a lot closer.