Duplicate voter IDs can lead to jail, warns ECI
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is reminding everyone: having more than one voter ID can actually get you in legal trouble—think up to a year in jail or a fine under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
This warning comes after reports of duplicate registrations have been steadily rising during Bihar's recent voter roll update.
ECI's advice for duplicate IDs
If you've got extra voter IDs, ECI says it's best to surrender them by filling out Form-7, which is available online and at local election offices.
They're also rolling out digital options like e-EPIC to help keep your records clean.
The message is simple: one person, one vote—and it's up to all of us to keep things fair.