NIRF India Rankings 2025: Top colleges in management, engineering, medical
The latest NIRF India Rankings are out for 2025!
If you're looking at colleges, here's the scoop: IIM Ahmedabad is the top management institute, IIT Madras leads in engineering, and AIIMS Delhi takes the crown for medical colleges.
These rankings help students and parents get a clear picture of where each institution stands across different categories.
Why are these rankings important?
NIRF ranks institutions based on things like teaching quality, research output, graduation results, diversity on campus, and overall reputation.
The data comes directly from colleges but gets double-checked for accuracy.
Besides bragging rights for the toppers, these rankings push all institutions to keep improving—so everyone benefits in the long run.