'Avatar: The Way of Water' returning to Indian theaters

The re-release of Avatar: The Way of Water in India will be a limited one-week run. Presented in 3D, it aims to deliver an immersive experience for both new audiences and loyal fans. The movie features Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington as Neytiri and Jake Sully respectively, with Sigourney Weaver (Kiri), Stephen Lang (Miles Quaritch), and Kate Winslet (Ronal) in supporting roles.

Upcoming film

'Fire and Ash' hitting theaters in December

The third installment in the franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is set to hit theaters on December 19, 2025. The trailer for the film was released in July, introducing a new faction called the Ash People. The story will continue with Sully's family and the Metkayina joining forces to stand against Varang and her fiery army. Cameron has reportedly planned five Avatar films, with the fourth installment slated to release in December 2029 and the fifth part in December 2031.