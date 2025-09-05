Next Article
Indian man arrested at airport for 1999 murder in Saudi Arabia
The CBI has arrested Mohammed Dilshad, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, tying him to a murder case dating back to 1999 in Saudi Arabia.
He was caught at an Indian airport in August 2025, 26 years after a body was found in a warehouse water tank.
Dilshad denied all charges
Saudi authorities first linked Dilshad to the crime and issued an arrest warrant way back in 2000.
The case sat quiet until April 2022, when new info from Saudi officials prompted the CBI to open an investigation.
In court, Dilshad denied all charges; prosecutors say he used fake passports and left Saudi Arabia soon after the murder.
The next hearing is set for September 12, 2025, as the court reviews his bail plea and other updates.