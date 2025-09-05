Next Article
Lalbaugcha Raja's immersion preps begin: Raft gets blessed, decorated
Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja idol will get an eco-friendly send-off at Girgaon Chowpatty this Saturday.
Instead of the usual method, an electric raft with hydraulic controls will gently lower the idol into the sea—a move focused on safety and sustainability that's been evolving since 2016.
Darshan lines close early so volunteers can prep for transfer
Priests bless the raft in the morning, then workers decorate it with flowers and lights.
On immersion day, lifeguards, police, and civic teams team up to keep things safe for lakhs of visitors.
The main ceremony kicks off, with a heartfelt farewell planned.