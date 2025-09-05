Court seeks response on BSF officer's 'pet' duties claim
The Delhi High Court has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Border Security Force (BSF) to explain claims that CAPF personnel are being made to do personal chores—like caring for officers' pets—instead of their actual jobs.
This comes after BSF Deputy Inspector General Sanjay Yadav filed a public interest petition, raising concerns about how these forces are being used.
Plea says there are over 83,000 vacancies in CAPFs
Yadav's plea says there are over 83,000 vacancies in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles, making every officer count.
He points out that rules from 2016 were supposed to stop this kind of misuse, but it's apparently still happening—even after some cases were flagged.
The court has told MHA and BSF to respond, hoping this pushes real change so these forces can focus on national security instead of private errands.