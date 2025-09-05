Emraan Hashmi gets candid about playing villain in Pawan's 'OG'

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to make his Telugu cinema debut with the upcoming film They Call Him OG , directed by Sujeeth. In a recent interview with IANS, Hashmi expressed his excitement about this new venture and working alongside superstar Pawan Kalyan . He said, "I was thrilled when I was approached for this film as it would mark my foray into Telugu cinema."

Film details Hashmi's character in 'OG' Hashmi spoke highly of director Sujeeth and his character in OG. He said, "Working with director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was a fantastic experience." "Right from my look to my lines to my characterization. I loved everything about it and I was excited to be a part of this film." In the film, Hashmi plays a ruthless crime boss who takes control in OG's absence.

Cast and crew Cast and crew of 'OG' Apart from Hashmi and Kalyan, OG also stars Arjun Das, Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy. The film's music has been composed by Thaman S. The teaser for the film was released recently, and it ends with a powerful shot of Kalyan's character Ojas Gambheera making a comeback after a decade-long absence.

Distribution details Theatrical rights sold for 'OG' The North India and Nepal theatrical rights of OG have been acquired by Monk Films (Suman Prasar Bage) and Vibrant Vista Entertainments (Praveen Peddi). This move is expected to expand the film's release across various regions. The film is produced by DVV Danayya, known for his work on RRR. It will reportedly hit theaters on September 25.