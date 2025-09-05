'The Paper' on Peacock: Cast, release schedule, where to watch

Cast and crew of the show

The cast includes Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, and Oscar Nunez reprising his role from The Office. Eric Rahill and Allan Havey make guest appearances.

Thanks to strong early reviews, all 10 episodes dropped at once instead of weekly releases.

You can stream it now on Peacock or JioHotstar in India (from September 5), with global release times adjusted for different regions.

Expect plenty of workplace chaos and generational clashes—classic mockumentary vibes with fresh print-media twists!