'The Paper' on Peacock: Cast, release schedule, where to watch
The Paper, a new spinoff of NBC's classic The Office, just landed on Peacock this week.
Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, the show follows Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson), a toilet paper salesman suddenly tasked with running the struggling Toledo Truth Teller newspaper.
Good news for fans: it's already renewed for season two!
Cast and crew of the show
The cast includes Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, and Oscar Nunez reprising his role from The Office. Eric Rahill and Allan Havey make guest appearances.
Thanks to strong early reviews, all 10 episodes dropped at once instead of weekly releases.
You can stream it now on Peacock or JioHotstar in India (from September 5), with global release times adjusted for different regions.
Expect plenty of workplace chaos and generational clashes—classic mockumentary vibes with fresh print-media twists!