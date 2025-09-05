Before theatrical re-release, watch 'Twilight' films for free on YouTube
What's the story
The Twilight Saga, starring Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner, is set to stream all five films for free on YouTube. This exciting news comes as part of the 20th-anniversary celebration of the first Twilight novel's publication. The streaming event aims to build anticipation for the upcoming theatrical re-release in October.
Streaming details
Films will be streamed on loop
The five films, namely Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011), and Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012), will be streamed on a loop from September 7 to September 14. This will be done through Lionsgate's official Twilight YouTube channel, which was recently relaunched due to high demand from fans. The channel features special clips and bonus content from the movies.
Theatrical re-release
'Twilight' films returning to theaters
In addition to the YouTube streaming event, the Twilight Saga films will also be returning to theaters in October. This theatrical re-release is part of the 20th-anniversary celebration of Stephenie Meyer's first Twilight novel. The franchise has been a massive success, with the five films collectively earning over $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office.
Franchise expansion
New animated series in the works
The Twilight franchise is set to expand with a new animated series titled Midnight Sun. The series will be based on Meyer's popular Twilight novel and will retell the story from the perspective of its male lead, Edward Cullen. This project further demonstrates the enduring popularity of the Twilight Saga among fans worldwide.