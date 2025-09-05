Before theatrical re-release, watch 'Twilight' films for free on YouTube

The Twilight Saga, starring Kristen Stewart , Robert Pattinson , and Taylor Lautner, is set to stream all five films for free on YouTube. This exciting news comes as part of the 20th-anniversary celebration of the first Twilight novel's publication. The streaming event aims to build anticipation for the upcoming theatrical re-release in October .

Streaming details Films will be streamed on loop The five films, namely Twilight (2008), New Moon (2009), Eclipse (2010), Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (2011), and Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012), will be streamed on a loop from September 7 to September 14. This will be done through Lionsgate's official Twilight YouTube channel, which was recently relaunched due to high demand from fans. The channel features special clips and bonus content from the movies.

Theatrical re-release 'Twilight' films returning to theaters In addition to the YouTube streaming event, the Twilight Saga films will also be returning to theaters in October. This theatrical re-release is part of the 20th-anniversary celebration of Stephenie Meyer's first Twilight novel. The franchise has been a massive success, with the five films collectively earning over $3.3 billion at the worldwide box office.