'Avatar 2' is returning to theaters! Here's when, where

Meanwhile, 'Avatar 3' is coming soon

Right after this re-release, Avatar: Fire and Ash lands in theaters on December 19, 2025, bringing back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and more.

Expect new adventures with the Sully family teaming up with the Metkayina tribe against a fresh threat.

And if you're wondering—Cameron has five Avatar movies planned in total, with more sequels lined up for 2029 and 2031!