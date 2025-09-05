Who's Austrian economist Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn, who called for 'dismantling India'
The Government of India has blocked the X account of Austrian economist Gunther Fehlinger-Jahn after he called for the "dismantling" of the country. The post on X featured a map showing parts of Indian territory as belonging to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Khalistan. "I call to dismantle India into Ex-India. Narendra Modi is Russian man. We need friend of freedom for Khalistan," Fehlinger wrote in the post.
The post has drawn sharp criticism from political leaders and netizens alike. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi urged India's Ministry of External Affairs to take up the matter with Austria, saying, "What insanity is this? @MEAIndia must take this up with the Austrian Embassy." Social media users also dug up an old tweet from Fehlinger where he had backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as India's next prime minister while slamming PM Modi.
The controversial post
'He is a loony'
Acting swiftly, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Electronics directed X to withhold access to the account for Indian users. The account has since been disabled for Indian users. While the account has been disabled, the ministry dismissed the hullabaloo around the post on social media. "Why give this so much attention? He is a loony. Holds no official position," a senior MEA source told NDTV, when asked if India would raise the matter with the Austrian government.
Who is Gunther Fehlinger?
Fehlinger, who was born in 1968 in Linz, Austria, is known in European policy circles for his support for NATO and European Union expansion. He studied International Business at Vienna University of Economics and Business. Fehlinger-Jahn is the President of the Austrian Committee for the NATO Membership of Ukraine, Kosovo, Bosnia, and Austria. He also serves on the board of the Action Group for Regional Economic Integration in the Southern Balkans.