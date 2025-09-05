US sanctions Palestinian rights groups over request to investigate Israel

The United States has imposed sanctions on three Palestinian human rights organizations—Al Haq, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights, and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR). The move comes after these groups called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israeli leaders for alleged war crimes in Gaza. The ICC had issued arrest warrants last year against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and a now deceased senior Hamas official, Mohammed Deif.

Sanction announcement ICC 'illegitimate targeting of Israel': Rubio Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the sanctions, accusing the NGOs of participating in the ICC's "illegitimate targeting of Israel." The organizations "have directly engaged in efforts by the ICC to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute Israeli nationals, without Israel's consent," Rubio said. In February, the US had also moved to prohibit the ICC's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, from entering the country or conducting business with it, and in June, it sanctioned four ICC judges involved in the investigation.

Condemnation expressed US trying to destroy institutions: Palestinian NGOs In a joint statement, Al Haq, Al Mezan Center, and PCHR condemned the US sanctions as "immoral, illegal and undemocratic." They accused the US of trying to destroy Palestinian institutions that seek accountability for alleged crimes by Israel. The organizations also slammed the sanctions as "draconian" measures against human rights work. Amnesty International also slammed the US decision, calling it a "deeply troubling and shameful assault on human rights and the global pursuit of justice."