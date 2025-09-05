Afghanistan hit by 6 back-to-back earthquakes in 24 hours

Afghanistan 's Hindukush region was rocked by a series of earthquakes on Friday. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) recorded three back-to-back quakes with magnitudes of 4.9, 5.2, and 4.6 near the border with Pakistan. This brings the total number of earthquakes to six within a 24-hour period, following two quakes on Thursday night measuring magnitudes of 5.8 and 4.1 respectively. Before the two quakes, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck southeastern Afghanistan, according to German Research Centre for Geosciences.

Crisis deepens Earthquakes worsen humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan The quakes take place as authorities are still determining the exact number of deaths from the 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck the country this week. According to a Taliban government spokesperson, rescuers have discovered hundreds of remains from hilly terrain in southern Afghanistan, bringing the total number of deaths to more than 2,200. Taliban spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat on Thursday said that the updated death toll was 2,205.

Aid response WFP mobilizes emergency supplies to affected areas In light of the recent earthquakes, international aid is being mobilized to help those affected. The World Food Programme (WFP) has sent emergency supplies to Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, where the quakes have caused widespread destruction. Initial consignments include food supplies and high-energy biscuits, with more flights scheduled for additional aid delivery.