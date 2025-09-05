Bengaluru to get new railway terminal, but where? India Sep 05, 2025

Bengaluru's three main railway stations are packed, handling over 212 million passengers and 421 trains every day in 2024-25.

To keep up with the city's growth (and your travel plans), railway officials and experts emphasize that a fourth terminal is now essential.

The Railway Board just approved a location survey for a new mega-terminal, originally planned near Devanahalli along the Yelahanka-Devanahalli-Chikkaballapur corridor.