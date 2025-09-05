Bengaluru to get new railway terminal, but where?
Bengaluru's three main railway stations are packed, handling over 212 million passengers and 421 trains every day in 2024-25.
To keep up with the city's growth (and your travel plans), railway officials and experts emphasize that a fourth terminal is now essential.
The Railway Board just approved a location survey for a new mega-terminal, originally planned near Devanahalli along the Yelahanka-Devanahalli-Chikkaballapur corridor.
New location is RWF land in Yelahanka
The first pick—Devanahalli—hit roadblocks with slow tracks and tough land deals thanks to rapid airport-area growth.
Now, South Western Railway is eyeing the Rail Wheel Factory site in Yelahanka as a more workable spot within city limits.
But this area borders wetlands near Puttenahalli lake and Yelahanka Kere, so there are real environmental worries to sort out.
Environmental concerns and technical challenges
Current stations like SMVT Baiyappanahalli can't handle more trains due to track limitations, and plans for another Yeswanthpur terminal are still on hold.
The new terminal aims to add much-needed platforms and train facilities—but officials have to balance technical needs with protecting local ecosystems before anything gets built.