Bihar to get India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train India Sep 05, 2025

Big news for travelers: Bihar will soon welcome India's very first Vande Bharat sleeper train, expected to roll out by the end of September.

While the exact route isn't locked in, it'll likely run between Delhi and Patna, possibly stretching to Darbhanga or Sitamarhi.

The launch is timed with Diwali and Chhath Puja, so holiday trips should get a lot easier.