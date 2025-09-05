Bihar to get India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train
Big news for travelers: Bihar will soon welcome India's very first Vande Bharat sleeper train, expected to roll out by the end of September.
While the exact route isn't locked in, it'll likely run between Delhi and Patna, possibly stretching to Darbhanga or Sitamarhi.
The launch is timed with Diwali and Chhath Puja, so holiday trips should get a lot easier.
Train will have crash-resistant design, bio-toilets
This new sleeper is all about speed and comfort—think top speeds of 160km/h and smooth rides thanks to driver cabins at both ends.
Safety gets a boost too, with features like the Kavach anti-collision tech and crash-resistant design.
Inside, you'll find comfy berths, modern interiors, sensor-based doors, bio-toilets for better hygiene, and CCTV cameras in every coach for peace of mind.