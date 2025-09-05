Darth Vader's original lightsaber to be sold at Hollywood auction

A three-day online auction by Propstore in Los Angeles is offering a treasure trove of iconic movie props, including Darth Vader's lightsaber from The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983). The weapon, which the Dark Lord of the Sith has used to devastating effect in these films, is estimated to fetch between $1 million and $3 million, reported The Guardian.

Auction details Propstore stated it is the 'most sought-after Star Wars props' Propstore has claimed that this lightsaber is "the only hero lightsaber prop with verifiable screen-use to ever be offered at public auction." They also stated it is "one of the rarest and most sought-after Star Wars props in existence." The auction features over 1,000 lots from various action, adventure, and sci-fi films. It will run until Saturday.

Additional artifacts Indiana Jones's whip, 'Men in Black's neuralyzer up for grabs The auction also includes a leather whip wielded by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), valued at around $5,00,000. Another standout item is the neuralyzer from Men in Black (1997), an electro-biomechanical neural transmitting zero-synapse repositioner used by agents Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones to wipe memories. It carries an estimated value of $1,50,000.

Costume collection Batman suit, Barbarella catsuit also among top items For those who prefer costumes over handheld props, the auction features Jane Fonda's figure-hugging catsuit from Barbarella (1968) and a brown leather suit of armor from the same film. Both items are valued at up to $10,000. Other notable costumes include Michael Keaton's Batman suit from Batman (1989), estimated to be around $5,00,000; a Roman soldier's outfit from Ben-Hur (1959); and Jeff Bridges's "bowling and nihilistic confrontation costume" worn in The Big Lebowski (1998).