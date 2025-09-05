Jeethu Joseph's 'Mirage' to clash with 'Vala' in theaters Entertainment Sep 05, 2025

Get ready for Mirage, a Malayalam psychological thriller from Jeethu Joseph, starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali.

The film hits theaters on September 19, 2025, going head-to-head with Lukman Avaran and Dhyan Sreenivasan's comedy-drama Vala.

A couple more Malayalam films—Karam and Balti—are also lined up for later this month.