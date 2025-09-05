Jeethu Joseph's 'Mirage' to clash with 'Vala' in theaters
Get ready for Mirage, a Malayalam psychological thriller from Jeethu Joseph, starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali.
The film hits theaters on September 19, 2025, going head-to-head with Lukman Avaran and Dhyan Sreenivasan's comedy-drama Vala.
A couple more Malayalam films—Karam and Balti—are also lined up for later this month.
Where to watch 'Mirage' and other details
Mirage is releasing only in theaters for now—no word yet on any digital or OTT release.
It's produced by Mukesh R Mehta, Jatin M Sethi, and C V Sarathi under Naad Sstudios, E4 Experiments, Seven1Seven Productions, and Bedtime Stories.
Teaser is out now
The teaser dropped on August 17 and hints at a tense story: Asif Ali warns Aparna Balamurali about a mysterious locker whose contents keep vanishing and reappearing.
The cast also features Hakim Shahjahan, Hannah Reji Koshy, Deepak Parambol, and Sampath Raj.