'Bigg Boss 19': Tanya-Kunickaa resolve differences after fight

The 2 friends put their disagreement behind

Feeling upset, Tanya turned to Neelam Giri for advice and took some time to cool off.

Eventually, she apologized to Kunickaa and shared how much she valued their bond.

Kunickaa accepted with warmth, putting their disagreement behind them.

The whole episode gave viewers a real look at how friendships get tested—and sometimes grow stronger—under the constant spotlight of Bigg Boss.