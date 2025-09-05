'Bigg Boss 19': Tanya-Kunickaa resolve differences after fight
Recently on Bigg Boss 19, longtime friends Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand had a major fallout.
It all started when Kunickaa called out Tanya's behavior around Baseer Ali in front of everyone.
Tanya felt singled out and wished the feedback was private, but Kunickaa stood her ground, saying if Tanya didn't like it, they should keep some distance.
The 2 friends put their disagreement behind
Feeling upset, Tanya turned to Neelam Giri for advice and took some time to cool off.
Eventually, she apologized to Kunickaa and shared how much she valued their bond.
Kunickaa accepted with warmth, putting their disagreement behind them.
The whole episode gave viewers a real look at how friendships get tested—and sometimes grow stronger—under the constant spotlight of Bigg Boss.
Why this episode matters
Moments like these keep Bigg Boss 19 relatable for fans—showing that even strong friendships can hit bumps when everyone's watching.
It's a reminder that open conversations (even awkward ones) matter when you're living together 24/7 on national TV.