Eid Milad procession in Bengaluru today: Traffic diversions, alternative routes
Heads up, Bengaluru! Big traffic diversions are coming this Friday for the Eid-Milad procession.
The main event at Nrupatunga Road YMCA Grounds will mean road closures and heavy traffic around City Market, Mysore Road, JC Road, Jaya Mahal Road, and Cunningham Road.
If you're commuting in these areas, expect some detours.
What are the alternative routes?
Bengaluru Traffic Police have mapped out alternative routes:
If you're heading from KR Road to Majestic, take Medical Junction and Tipu Sultan Palace Road via Chamarajpet Police Station.
For Kempegowda Bus Stand, two-wheelers and LGVs should use Kalasipalya Main Road or Sirsi Circle.
Coming from JC Road to Majestic? Try Minerva Circle or TSP Road instead.
Police will be out at key spots to help guide everyone—so plan ahead and follow their directions for a smoother ride!