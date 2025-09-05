Manipur peace talks leader Jomhao's murder shocks tribal community
Nehkam Jomhao, a respected 59-year-old tribal leader and active voice in recent Manipur peace talks, was abducted from his home in Karbi Anglong on August 30, 2024.
Police say he was tortured and killed with sharp weapons before being dumped into a river near Manja—his body was recovered from the river on or before September 4, 2024.
His murder has left many shaken, especially as he played a key role in the first Thadou-Meitei peace meeting last year.
Arrests made, suspects linked to Kuki militant groups
Police have arrested five suspects tied to Kuki militant groups; they've confessed to abducting and killing Jomhao.
The Kuki Revolutionary Army has publicly condemned the killing and suspended those involved.
Tribal organizations are demanding justice and a deeper investigation, including an NIA probe, as police continue their search for answers amid ongoing tensions in Manipur.