Manipur peace talks leader Jomhao's murder shocks tribal community India Sep 05, 2025

Nehkam Jomhao, a respected 59-year-old tribal leader and active voice in recent Manipur peace talks, was abducted from his home in Karbi Anglong on August 30, 2024.

Police say he was tortured and killed with sharp weapons before being dumped into a river near Manja—his body was recovered from the river on or before September 4, 2024.

His murder has left many shaken, especially as he played a key role in the first Thadou-Meitei peace meeting last year.