STIs on the rise in India; syphilis poses risk to pregnant women
Sexually transmitted infections like syphilis are on the rise in India, and growing antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is making them tougher to treat.
Add in drug shortages, tricky diagnoses, and poor partner notification, and it's clear why pregnant women are especially at risk right now.
Many infections go undetected
Many infections go undetected because tests aren't widely available or sensitive enough—especially for chlamydia and gonorrhea.
Key medicines like benzathine penicillin G are often hard to find, disrupting treatment for those who need it most.
Stigma around STIs and delays in seeking care only make things worse.
What needs to be done?
Experts suggest rapid dual HIV-syphilis testing during pregnancy checkups and broader STI testing at district health centers.
They're also calling for better AMR tracking, a steady supply of antibiotics from more sources, plus more youth-friendly services and efforts to reduce stigma—following WHO guidelines—to help everyone get the care they need.