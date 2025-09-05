Next Article
SP leader arrested while hiding in mattress
Samajwadi Party's Kaish Khan was arrested this week after police found him hiding in a loft at his Kannauj home—wrapped up in a mattress.
This happened even though he was officially banned from staying in the district since July 28.
Khan is facing 5 criminal cases
Khan, a former SP treasurer and close aide to Akhilesh Yadav, is facing five criminal cases, including land-grab.
Police raided his house on a tip-off and discovered he'd been secretly staying there for weeks.
The arrest is seen as a setback for the party and puts Khan's ongoing legal troubles back in the spotlight.