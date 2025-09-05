How to update your address on your driving license 

Updating the address on your Indian driver's license is an important task which makes sure your records are correct and up-to-date. The process involves a number of steps including collecting required documents and applying online or offline. Knowing the steps can help you sail through the process smoothly and avoid any possible delays or complications. Here are some key guidelines to update address on an Indian driver's license.

Tip 1 Gather required documents To update your address, you would need to gather certain documents to prove your new residence. These are usually a recent utility bill, rental agreement, or bank statement with the new address. Make sure these documents are in your name and clearly display the current address. Having all the necessary documents ready beforehand could save time and avoid unnecessary back-and-forth.

Tip 2 Online application process The online method is a convenient way to update your driver's license address without visiting any office physically. Simply visit the official Parivahan Sewa website, log in with your credentials, and select 'Change of Address' under driving license services. Fill out the form with accurate details, upload scanned copies of required documents, and pay any applicable fees using online payment methods like net banking or credit card.

Tip 3 Offline application process For those who prefer the old-school ways, updating an address offline is a matter of visiting the local Regional Transport Office (RTO). Get Form 33 from the RTO or download it from its website. Carefully fill out this form with correct information of your new address. Submit it along with photocopies of requisite documents and pay any necessary fees at the RTO counter.