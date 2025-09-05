Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Traffic restrictions, diversions in Delhi today

Delhi is gearing up for a major Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession on Friday, September 5, 2025, marking Prophet Muhammad's birthday. With thousands expected to join in Central Delhi, the city will see special traffic restrictions and diversions to keep things moving smoothly.

Know the route of the procession The procession winds through Pahari Dheeraj, Bara Tooti Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Lahori Gate, Khari Baoli Road, Fatehpuri Masjid, Katra Baryan, Lal Kuan, Hauz Qazi, and Chawri Bazar.

Expect roadblocks or diversions on Pahari Dheeraj Road, Sadar Road, Qutub Road, Khari Baoli Road—and possible jams near Azad Market Chowk, DCM Chowk, Sadar Thana Chowk, and Naya Bazar.

Rani Jhansi Road, Idgah Road, Naya Bazar Road, and SPM Marg could be extra busy too.

No parking allowed on these roads No parking will be allowed on Bara Hindu Rao, Pahari Dheeraj, Sadar Thana Road, or Qutub Roads during the event.

If you're traveling through these areas on Friday, plan ahead—take alternate routes if you can.

Delhi Traffic Police are asking everyone to check official updates and help keep things hassle-free.