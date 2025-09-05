Teachers are foundation of strong nation: PM Modi on Teachers's Day

On Teachers's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called teachers the "foundation of a strong nation and an empowered society," and honored Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birthday is celebrated as Teachers's Day in India. He shared his message on X (formerly Twitter).

Teaching is true national service, says Modi Modi highlighted how teachers shape the future by nurturing young minds, saying, "The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future."

At an event with National Award-winning teachers, he described teaching as a true national service rooted in India's guru-disciple tradition.

Modi urges teachers to inspire students toward self-reliance Modi urged teachers to inspire students toward self-reliance—suggesting they ask students to list out foreign products they use, tying it back to Gandhi's idea of self-sufficiency.

He stressed that educators play a key role in building both confidence and independence.