Teachers are foundation of strong nation: PM Modi on Teachers's Day
On Teachers's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called teachers the "foundation of a strong nation and an empowered society," and honored Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birthday is celebrated as Teachers's Day in India.
He shared his message on X (formerly Twitter).
Teaching is true national service, says Modi
Modi highlighted how teachers shape the future by nurturing young minds, saying, "The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future."
At an event with National Award-winning teachers, he described teaching as a true national service rooted in India's guru-disciple tradition.
Modi urges teachers to inspire students toward self-reliance
Modi urged teachers to inspire students toward self-reliance—suggesting they ask students to list out foreign products they use, tying it back to Gandhi's idea of self-sufficiency.
He stressed that educators play a key role in building both confidence and independence.
Teaching shapes whole country's progress, not just individuals': Modi
Congratulating this year's awardees, Modi called their recognition "a testament to your hard work and continuous dedication," and reminded everyone that teaching shapes not just individuals but the whole country's progress.