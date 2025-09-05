Next Article
UP: 3 youths on motorcycle die after hitting pedestrian
A heartbreaking accident happened Friday morning near Kasaya Road overbridge in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.
Three people—Kishan (19), Anup (18), and Munni Devi (40)—lost their lives after a motorcycle carrying three youths hit Munni Devi as she crossed the road, then crashed into a parked truck.
All 3 were taken to hospital
Around 8am the motorcycle hit Munni Devi while she was crossing, lost control, and slammed into a stationary truck.
All three—Munni Devi and two of the riders—were rushed to Maharshi Devaraha Baba Medical College but didn't survive.
Raj Kumar is still fighting for his life
Raj Kumar (16), the third rider, is still fighting for his life in the hospital.
Police said further proceedings are underway. Postmortems are underway.