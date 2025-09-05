Joe Biden undergoes surgery to remove skin cancer lesions 

Former United States President Joe Biden recently underwent Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer lesions, his spokesperson confirmed on Thursday. The news comes just months after the 82-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The spokesperson did not disclose when the procedure was carried out, but it came to light after a video showed Biden with a scar on his forehead.

Procedure details What is Mohs surgery? Mohs surgery is a specialized procedure where thin layers of skin are progressively removed and examined under a microscope until no cancerous cells are detected. This technique is used for recurring, aggressive lesions or those located in sensitive areas such as the face, hands, or genitals. In 2023, while still in office, Biden had a lesion removed from his chest, which was later confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma.

Health history Last year, Biden had a lesion removed from his chest At that time, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, who was Biden's White House physician, said "all cancerous tissue was successfully removed," and that the former president would continue to undergo "dermatological surveillance." Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer and is typically slow-growing and curable.