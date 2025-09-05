Joe Biden undergoes surgery to remove skin cancer lesions
What's the story
Former United States President Joe Biden recently underwent Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer lesions, his spokesperson confirmed on Thursday. The news comes just months after the 82-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The spokesperson did not disclose when the procedure was carried out, but it came to light after a video showed Biden with a scar on his forehead.
Procedure details
What is Mohs surgery?
Mohs surgery is a specialized procedure where thin layers of skin are progressively removed and examined under a microscope until no cancerous cells are detected. This technique is used for recurring, aggressive lesions or those located in sensitive areas such as the face, hands, or genitals. In 2023, while still in office, Biden had a lesion removed from his chest, which was later confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma.
Health history
At that time, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, who was Biden's White House physician, said "all cancerous tissue was successfully removed," and that the former president would continue to undergo "dermatological surveillance." Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer and is typically slow-growing and curable.
Cancer diagnosis
Aggressive form of prostate cancer
In March 2025, Biden was diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. He later revealed to CNN that he had started a pill regimen for the treatment. "The expectation is we're going to be able to beat this," Biden told CNN. "It's not in any organ, it's in - my bones are strong, it hadn't penetrated. So I'm feeling good."