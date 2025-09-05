Tycoon who campaigned for cannabis decriminalization is new Thai PM 

Anutin Charnvirakul, a former health minister and cannabis legalization advocate, has been elected as Thailand 's new prime minister. The 58-year-old businessman-turned-politician was elected by parliament after most lawmakers threw their support behind him. He won enough votes after promising the pro-reform People's Party that if they supported him, he would hold an election in four months. His election comes after the ouster of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was removed from office by a court ruling last week for ethical violations.

Political commitments Promises to pro-reform People's Party Apart from holding elections, Anutin also promised to change Thailand's constitution, possibly through a referendum. The People's Party has said it believes this arrangement is the quickest way to bring about an election and reform Thailand's system to make it more democratic. Like the former PM, he is the scion of another political and business family. During a 2008 political crisis, his father served as acting prime minister before moving on to become interior minister for three years.

Family legacy Anutin's background and significance of election The family's wealth centers on Sino-Thai Engineering, a construction company that has won many government contracts over the years, including for the parliament building and Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport. A New York-trained industrial engineer, Anutin entered politics in his early 30s as a foreign affairs ministry adviser before rising to the positions of health minister, interior minister, and deputy prime minister.

Name He plays saxophone Referred to as "Noo" (meaning "mouse" in Thai), he presents himself as a common man who enjoys Thai street food in spite of his wealth. On social media, he can be seen playing the saxophone or piano to 1980s Thai pop songs and stir-frying with a wok while sporting shorts and T-shirts. Anutin rose to international prominence as the health minister, overseeing Thailand's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.