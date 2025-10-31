India-China border issues real, but trade talks important: Ajit Doval

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval says, yes, there are real border issues and defense worries with China—but he also believes trade and talking things out matter. Speaking at the Sardar Patel Lecture, he reflected on recent clashes and efforts to cool tensions.

Doval's role in boundary talks Doval has been leading boundary talks with China's Wang Yi, meeting in both Beijing and Delhi over the past year.

After a rough patch—like the 2020 Galwan clash—leaders from both countries are back to meeting face-to-face, trying to keep things steady.

Steps taken to ease tensions To ease tensions, both sides have restarted things like direct flights, tourist visas for Chinese nationals, and even the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrimage.

There's also been some loosening of export controls.

Doval highlighted that regular conversations—military and diplomatic—are happening to keep peace along the border.