India clears ₹292cr deal to buy US Javelin missiles
India cleared a ₹292 crore deal to buy U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank missiles, signaling closer defense ties with the US
Announced by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on August 29, the purchase includes 16 launch units and 64 missiles.
The deal was fast-tracked after Operation Sindoor but still hit delays because it needed approval from the US Congress.
Tech transfer issues shape Atmanirbhar Bharat
This deal brings back old tech transfer issues: the US offered co-production years ago but held back key technology.
Meanwhile, India's own NAG missile project didn't deliver as promised, pushing India to buy Israeli Spike missiles during the Ladakh standoff in 2020.
There's new hope for future co-production with the US but real progress depends on sharing more tech, something that matters for India's Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) goals.