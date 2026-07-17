India completes 1st deep geothermal wells in Ladakh's Puga Valley
India just hit a big milestone: its first deep geothermal wells are done in Ladakh's Puga Valley.
ONGC Energy Centre drilled two wells, each 1,000 meters deep, to kickstart the country's very first geothermal power plant.
At over 14,000 feet high, this plant is set to deliver steady renewable energy and push Ladakh closer to becoming carbon-neutral.
Wells hit 135°C, powering 1MW pilot
Getting here wasn't easy: the project faced delays and tricky geology, plus seismic activity slowed things down.
Thanks to a fresh five-year agreement signed in June 2026, work picked up pace and drilling wrapped up on July 8.
The wells reached thermal activity of 135 degrees Celsius at 400 meters and will power a pilot 1-megawatt plant.
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena praised the team for their hard work under extreme conditions, calling it a huge step for India's clean energy future.