India confirms 7 ships in Persian Gulf prioritizing seafarer safety
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs says seven Indian ships are still operating in the Persian Gulf, even as tensions rise in West Asia.
The government is focused on keeping Indian seafarers safe, especially after officials directed ship operators to avoid sending Indian crew through the risky Strait of Hormuz.
Fourteen Indians killed, Sonowal seeks dashboard
Sadly, 14 Indians have lost their lives and two are missing in the broader West Asia conflict; among recent attacks on vessels like MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, one death and multiple injuries have been reported.
In response, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has called for a real-time dashboard to track ship locations and crew welfare, so everyone's safety gets more attention during these uncertain times.