India demands investigation after Serbian U.N. peacekeeper killed in Lebanon
India
India has spoken out after a Serbian peacekeeper was killed when shelling hit a U.N. base in Lebanon during fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.
Two other U.N. peacekeepers were injured and are being treated at a U.N. facility.
Seventh peacekeeper death in southern Lebanon
India, one of the biggest contributors to the U.N. mission, called for better protection for peacekeepers and demanded a full investigation into the attack.
This is already the seventh peacekeeper death in southern Lebanon since March 2026, as violence continues to escalate in the region.