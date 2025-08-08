India denies pausing US arms purchases amid trade tensions

Defense partnership remains strong despite trade tensions

Despite trade drama, both countries are sticking with their growing defense partnership.

Big contracts like Boeing's $3.6 billion P-8I aircraft deal and joint projects for Stryker vehicles and Javelin missiles are still in play.

Talks for a new 10-year defense framework continue, aiming to boost tech sharing and local manufacturing under "Make in India," while keeping security ties strong in the Indo-Pacific.