India denies pausing US arms purchases amid trade tensions
India's Defense Ministry has shot down rumors about pausing US arms purchases, calling the reports "false and fabricated."
Even though the US just raised tariffs on Indian goods—and India's defense minister canceled his trip to Washington—major military deals with the US are moving forward.
Defense partnership remains strong despite trade tensions
Despite trade drama, both countries are sticking with their growing defense partnership.
Big contracts like Boeing's $3.6 billion P-8I aircraft deal and joint projects for Stryker vehicles and Javelin missiles are still in play.
Talks for a new 10-year defense framework continue, aiming to boost tech sharing and local manufacturing under "Make in India," while keeping security ties strong in the Indo-Pacific.