Modi, Putin talk amid US tariffs on Indian goods
Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin caught up over the phone this week, focusing on keeping India-Russia ties strong—even as new US tariffs target Indian goods for buying Russian oil.
Both leaders stressed they're committed to their unique partnership and working closely together.
Modi also spoke to Brazil's President Lula
Modi invited Putin to visit India later this year for the big annual summit—Putin's first trip to New Delhi in four years.
Meanwhile, Modi also chatted with Brazil's President Lula about boosting trade and defense ties, showing India's all-in approach to building global friendships.