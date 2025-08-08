World Bank to fund ₹4,200cr project to revamp technical education

Scheme will benefit 7.5 lakh students

MERITE is set to benefit about 7.5 lakh students by making courses more digital and multidisciplinary—think better skills and job prospects.

The scheme also aims to close gender gaps, bridge the digital divide, and encourage more women as future academic leaders.

It lines up with India's National Education Policy-2020 and global trends in tech education, so expect some real changes on campus soon.