World Bank to fund ₹4,200cr project to revamp technical education
Big update for students: the government just greenlit a ₹4,200 crore plan called MERITE to upgrade technical education in India.
Over the next four years, 175 engineering colleges and 100 polytechnics across all states will get support, with half the funding coming from a World Bank loan.
Scheme will benefit 7.5 lakh students
MERITE is set to benefit about 7.5 lakh students by making courses more digital and multidisciplinary—think better skills and job prospects.
The scheme also aims to close gender gaps, bridge the digital divide, and encourage more women as future academic leaders.
It lines up with India's National Education Policy-2020 and global trends in tech education, so expect some real changes on campus soon.