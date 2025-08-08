Next Article
Tamil Nadu to see heavy rain until August 13
Northern Tamil Nadu is in for steady rain until August 13, with the heaviest showers expected on August 8 in places like Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, and Tirupattur.
The downpour is being driven by a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and has shifted northward from earlier hotspots.
Temperature dip, thunderstorm expected in Chennai
Expect thunderstorms and a slight temperature dip in Chennai over the next couple of days—welcome news after recent highs of 34.5°C there (and even hotter at 40°C in Madurai and searing heat in Palayamkottai).
This spell should help northern districts like Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri catch up on much-needed rainfall, with Tamil Nadu now running 7% above its usual monsoon average since June.