Tamil Nadu to see heavy rain until August 13

Temperature dip, thunderstorm expected in Chennai

Expect thunderstorms and a slight temperature dip in Chennai over the next couple of days—welcome news after recent highs of 34.5°C there (and even hotter at 40°C in Madurai and searing heat in Palayamkottai).

This spell should help northern districts like Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri catch up on much-needed rainfall, with Tamil Nadu now running 7% above its usual monsoon average since June.