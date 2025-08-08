PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament MPs's housing complex
On August 11, PM Modi will unveil a brand-new 27-floor apartment complex for Members of Parliament on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, New Delhi.
This project replaces the old government bungalows with modern, high-rise living—think 184 huge flats (about 5,000 sq ft each), five bedrooms per flat, and built-in office space so MPs can actually get work done at home.
The complex comes packed with perks
This isn't just about fancy apartments. The complex comes packed with perks: high-speed elevators, power backup, green design features, parking for 500 cars underground, and even a community center and shops.
Thanks to advanced building tech, the whole thing went up in just 30 months—way faster than usual—and is designed to last a hundred years.
It's all part of a bigger push to modernize how India's leaders live and work in the capital.