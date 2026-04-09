India doubles 5-kg LPG cylinder distribution amid West Asia conflict
With the West Asia conflict shaking up energy supplies, India is stepping up, doubling its distribution of 5-kg LPG cylinders to help out those hit hardest, especially migrant workers.
The move, led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his team of ministers, is all about making sure no one runs out of cooking gas during these tense times.
India cleared 8 big LPG shipments
To keep things steady, India cleared eight big LPG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz in just 40 days.
Public sector outlets are picking up the slack as private suppliers face hurdles, so demand at government-run stations is way up.
Even though energy prices dipped a bit after a ceasefire, officials say they're staying alert and ready for any more bumps ahead, making sure essentials like LPG and fuel stay available for everyone who needs them.