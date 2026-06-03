India drafts new organ donation guidelines to tackle shortage

India frames DCD and clarifies rules

A big update is the framing of donation after circulatory death (DCD), which means organs can be donated by people whose hearts have stopped, not just those with brain-stem death. This could really boost donor numbers.

The new rules will also clear up how hospitals handle brain-stem death donations and organ swaps.

Plus, experts are pushing for better laws, faster organ retrieval methods, and smoother distribution so donated organs actually reach those who need them most.